Board Chairman Honored for 36 Years of Exceptional Leadership at Hughes Federal Credit Union

Hughes Federal Credit Union extends its deepest gratitude to Juan Gonzalez, who is retiring after 36 years of volunteer service to Hughes, including his tenure as Chairman of both the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Committee.

Throughout his remarkable tenure, Gonzalez’s commitment and leadership have been invaluable to the organization and the community it serves. His insight, steady guidance, and strategic vision have played a vital role in shaping policy, strengthening operations, and driving the credit union’s growth and stability.

Over the years, Gonzalez has generously dedicated his time and expertise across numerous committees, including the Annual Meeting, Asset Liability, Budget, Computer Systems, Cybersecurity, Delinquent Loans, Facilities Planning, Human Resources and Loan Appeals. Under his leadership, the Board provided staff and management with the resources and support needed to guide the credit union from $85 million to over $2.5 billion in assets.

A decorated U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, Gonzalez has been a steadfast advocate for community service, particularly in support of veterans, first responders, and military families. His passion for education and empowerment also inspired greater credit union involvement in financial literacy initiatives and the annual Roberta Reeves Memorial Scholarship Program, ensuring that future generations have the tools to succeed.

“His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to our members have left a lasting mark on Hughes,” said Andrew Britton, President/CEO. “Juan has been a true champion for the people and communities we serve, helping shape a stronger future for generations of members to come.”

“Serving alongside Juan Gonzalez has been an honor,” added newly elected Board Chairman Fabian Cordova. “He leads with integrity, humility, and a deep sense of purpose—qualities that have shaped our culture and strengthened our mission.”

Gonzalez’s dedication to service and community has left a legacy, one that will continue to inspire board members, staff, and members alike.

Pictured above from left – Fabian Cordova and Juan Gonzalez. Photo Courtesy: Hughes Federal Credit Union