StartUp Spotlight: Nymbus Media

BizTUCSONAugust 11, 2023
The patented Nymbus Smart Concert platform enables musicians and live-music brand sponsors to transform one-time audience interactions into long-term relationships. In combination with data-tracking software, Nymbus Media wristband SMART Bracelets create interactive audience experiences with venue-wide lightshows and clap-to-post technology instantly uploading concert exclusive content to attendees’ social feeds, boosting critical social engagement metrics.

Nymbus Media is completing product development at UACI and is proudly mass-producing LED bracelets in the USA. The startup showcased their tech at the TENWEST Impact Festival concert after party, bringing data and science to life with innovative light up wristbands.

Pictured above – David Wright, Co-founder, CEO

