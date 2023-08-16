StartUp Spotlight: LabPair

BizTUCSONAugust 16, 2023
Less than a minute

LabPair is a web application that creates a two-sided marketplace where researchers who have unused resources are paired with the researchers in need. Through publication-driven matchmaking, researchers can obtain valuable information saving time and money. LabPair utilizes two major problems in research – the pressure to “publish or perish” and the vast amounts of unpublished data and unused samples – to create an efficient solution to the issue. 

“UACI is helping LabPair move from concept to launch. As we face challenges when scaling the business, the excitement for our product as well as the ongoing enthusiastic support from the UACI team keeps us going.” 

− Emma Bowers, Founder & CEO

Pictured above – Emma Bowers, Founder, CEO

READ THE FULL SPECIAL REPORT HERE.

BizTUCSONAugust 16, 2023
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

StartUp Spotlight: Nymbus Media

August 11, 2023

Reglagene Gets Key Funding for Brain Cancer Therapy Studies

August 8, 2023

Tucson, Pima Industrial Development Authorities Launch New First-Time Homebuyer Program

August 8, 2023

Pima Community College Receives $1.7 Million in State Funding for STEM Programs

August 8, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button