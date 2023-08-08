Reglagene Gets Key Funding for Brain Cancer Therapy Studies

Reglagene, Inc., researching breakthrough treatments for brain diseases, received a key investment from nationally known Tech Coast Angels Orange County, allowing the firm to advance critical studies required by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“TCA Orange County invested in our future,” said Reglagene CEO Richard Austin. “This internationally respected group did very thorough diligence on our company before deciding it was a wise investment. In addition to the appreciation for the medical advances and life-changing benefits from our work, it’s also nice to be recognized as a solid investment for financial return.”

The substantial investment by TCA Orange County will support the studies required by the FDA for Reglagene to file an Investigational New Drug application. This step confirms the safety and pharmacological activity exhibited by a drug for commercial development and paves the way to the next step: the initiation of human clinical trials. TCA Orange County’s leadership are equally pleased about the collaboration.

“As TCA Orange County’s President, I am thrilled to announce our investment in Reglagene,” Lisa Walker said. “TCA Orange County is highly regarded for our expertise in early-stage investments and our commitment to seeking out projects with the highest potential for returns. We believe that Reglagene’s unique and novel approach will positively impact quality of life for many people, and we are excited to be a part of their journey. We are confident in Reglagene’s ability to deliver on their promise to bring groundbreaking advancements in the treatment of brain diseases.”

Austin has built a formidable team of seasoned experts who are well-positioned for an extraordinary journey of innovation and success. Their collective dedication to advancing pharmaceutical research and development underscores Reglagene’s commitment to transforming patient care and addressing unmet medical needs. As the company continues to push boundaries and explore new frontiers in drug discovery and development, it reaffirms the promise to deliver groundbreaking therapeutic solutions with the potential to shape the future of healthcare worldwide.

Pictured above – Dr. Lilian Patron, a researcher with Reglagene, working at her laboratory.