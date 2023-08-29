Cox Conserves Heroes Awards Nominations Due Aug. 31

If you know a volunteer or nonprofit dedicated to driving environmental change, recognize them with a Cox Conserves Hero nomination.

Nominations are now open for the 2023 Cox Conserves Heroes program.

Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com until Aug. 31 to nominate a sustainability superstar and give them a chance to win up to $30,000 for the environmental nonprofit of their choice, courtesy of The James M. Cox Foundation.

Tucsonans Mike Birrer of Serve Tucson and Brad Lancaster of Desert Harvesters are two of the previous recipients of the Cox Conserves Heroes award.

Cox Conserves Heroes is part of Cox Enterprises’ national sustainability initiative, designed to recognize individuals and nonprofits making a positive impact on the environment. The Heroes are actively reducing or reusing carbon/energy and water, or are minimizing waste sent to landfills, in line with Cox’s own sustainability goals.

Here’s how it works:

1. Nominate a Cox Conserves Hero between Aug. 17-31

Visit CoxConservesHeroes.com and fill out a brief form about your nominee. An internal council will select three finalists for each category: Groundbreaker (adult 18+), Planet Protector (youth under 18) and Jim Kennedy Conservation Award (nonprofit).



2. Vote for your favorite between Oct. 1-10:

The Cox Conserves Heroes website will feature videos sharing a story about each finalist. The public can then view the videos and vote for the nominee most deserving of the grand prize.

The winners will be announced in October. The winner of the nonprofit category will receive The Jim Kennedy Conservation Award to honor Mr. Kennedy, chairman emeritus of Cox Enterprises, chairman of the James M. Cox Foundation, and an environmentalist who started the Cox Conserves sustainability program in 2007.

And in addition to individual recognition, finalists and winners will receive cash awards to be donated to an environmental nonprofit of their choice, courtesy of The James M. Cox Foundation.

Since 2008, Cox Conserves Heroes has honored more than 200 volunteers across the nation who have helped Cox make a significant impact on sustainability and environmental protection in our communities. And, The James M. Cox Foundation has awarded more than $95 million to environmental and conservation causes.