A.O. Smith Corporation Acquires Water Tec of Tucson

Water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation announced it has acquired Water Tec of Tucson, an Arizona-based water treatment company, in an all-cash transaction.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Water Tec joins other A. O. Smith acquisitions, Atlantic Filter (2022), Master Water Corporation (2021), Water-Right Group (2019), Hague Quality Water (2017), and Aquasana (2016) in the company’s growing North America Water Treatment business.

“The acquisition of Water Tec further expands our West Coast presence and supports our growth strategy. A. O. Smith delivers innovative, differentiated solutions that heat and treat water and Water Tec aligns perfectly with our values and commitment to quality,” said Kevin J. Wheeler, A.O. Smith president and CEO.

The second-generation, family-owned company was founded in 1967 and is based in Tucson with an assembly location in Las Vegas. Water Tec is a manufacturer and dealer of water treatment equipment for residential, commercial, institutional and industrial use. Water Tec’s products are sold through its retail dealership in Tucson.

“Water Tec is a perfect fit to join the A. O. Smith family. The company’s longstanding history of providing effective water treatment solutions has made them a leader in the water industry,” said D. Samuel Karge, president, A. O. Smith North American Water Treatment. “The company has a reputation for quality and is committed to serving customers with honesty and integrity, which is the foundation of A. O. Smith.”

“I am very pleased the business founded by my parents, along with our family legacy, will continue to thrive as a result of this acquisition,” said Leigh DeGrave, owner/president of Water Tec. As a global water solutions company, A. O. Smith brings great expertise and resources to our organization, allowing for growth in markets we would not have otherwise been able to penetrate.”

Jennifer and Leigh DeGrave, along with their son Hunter, will stay with the business. They will continue operating out of their Tucson and Las Vegas locations.