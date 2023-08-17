CORBETT’S Announces Opening of New Restaurant, Pickleball, Music Venue

CORBETT’S has announced the Aug. 29 grand opening of its unique concept: a full city block dedicated to the creation of a new restaurant, pickleball courts, a music stage and beer garden. Created by Tucson-based Loveblock Partners with Regan Jasper, formerly of Fox Restaurant Concepts, CORBETT’S guests can expect to savor a delicious meal, play an exciting match of pickleball with friends, and enjoy live music and a refreshing drink in the beer garden.

“Our vision was community – to create a place where people can gather, eat, drink, play and be entertained all in one space,” said Scott Stiteler, founding partner at Loveblock Partners. “After all these years of running businesses downtown, we know and love the area well and believe this is the perfect location for this concept. CORBETT’S is a unique combination of old and new and it is a place for families, college students, professionals, and more to create fun and memorable one-of-a-kind experiences together.”

CORBETT’S is located at the historic address of 340 North 6th Ave. and encompasses a full city block. In addition to the newly built and renovated buildings, there is also a 192-space dedicated parking lot located directly off 5th Ave. between 7th and 8th Streets to provide easy parking for guests. Named after one of Tucson’s most famous families, CORBETT’S’ goal was to revitalize the historic J. Knox Corbett Lumber Yard site which has sat empty for over 10 years.

The existing Corbett Building – which was designed in 1930 by Tucson architect Roy Place – has endured both flood and fire since being abandoned and was restored to preserve the historic integrity of the building and strengthen the existing structure. The larger site was also home at one point to the Twelve Tribes Reggae Shop and corrugated metal from the old building was repurposed and used throughout the new construction. The late, great Dennis Francis aka “Papa Ranger” owned Twelve Tribes and his memory has been honored with one of the many murals at CORBETT’S that have been painted by talented Tucson muralists like Joe Pagec, Ignacio Garcia, Sean Cannon, Kurt Schlaefer, Ashley White and more.

PROVISIONS: Described by Executive Chef Omar Huerta as “Tucson-inspired American food”, the CORBETT’S restaurant menu includes elevated sandwiches, burgers, tacos, salads, and more. Open for lunch and dinner all week, CORBETT’S will also host brunch on the weekend. Highlighting Arizona’s incredible food and beverage producers was one of the kitchen’s goals when crafting the diverse menu. Beef for burgers, prime rib, and more was sourced from Arizona Grass Raised Beef Co. which produces high-quality, grass-fed and grass-finished beef, while English muffin burger buns were created especially for CORBETT’S by Tucson’s August Rhodes Bakery. At the bar, beers from eight of Tucson’s favorite breweries will be featured (Barrio, MotoSonora, Pueblo Vida, Crooked Tooth, Dragoon, Borderlands, 1912, and Dillinger) on half of the sixteen taps, along with cans of Ray Ray’s Sonoran Spirit Tea and a variety of cocktails, many of which will be crafted with Whiskey Del Bac’s award-winning spirits. Food and drinks are available for dine-in, pickup, and third-party delivery. Pickup is made easy with a walk-up window and six dedicated parking spaces located on 5th Avenue.

PICKLEBALL: With the rise of pickleball’s popularity, CORBETT’S is excited to house a total of five pickleball courts, three of which are located outside near the beer garden and two located inside the renovated and climate-controlled Corbett Building. The courts will be open everyday from 7am-10pm and can be rented by the hour for play. Food and drink can be ordered from both the restaurant and beer garden while on the court, providing a unique experience for guests to both play and relax during their visit. Online pickleball reservations for the Grand Opening and beyond open on August 19th.

LIVE MUSIC & BEER GARDEN: Connecting the restaurant and pickleball courts is the beer garden and music stage where guests can order food, grab a drink from the outdoor bar, and listen to live music. Musicians, including local talents, will perform nightly during dinner. CORBETT’S also plans to host late night parties until 2am on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights, with DJs and drinks from the outdoor bar. Dogs are welcome in the beer garden and water bowls will be provided for four-legged guests.

In order to staff the large property, CORBETT’S is hiring a total of 150 team members in both front and back of house positions prior to the Grand Opening. They are seeking team members who are positive, committed, and accountable, and who are focused on delivering an unforgettable guest experience at one of the most unique venues in Tucson. Open positions include servers, bussers/runners, barbacks, bartenders, pickleball attendants, line cooks, prep cooks, and dishwashers. Interested applicants can apply at CORBETTSTucson.com.

“We can’t wait for guests to experience all that CORBETT’S has to offer,” said General Manager Kyle Morris. “Chef has been working on finalizing all the incredible recipes, the pickleball courts are getting finished up, and we are assembling a great team that is passionate about providing an incredible experience. We are so excited to welcome everyone in!”

CORBETT’S is a part of Tucson-based Loveblock Partners which include partners Scott Stiteler, Rudy Dabdoub, Omar Valle, Christina Rosete, Chris Hodgson, and Nick Fox. Other Loveblock businesses include AC Hotel by Marriott Tucson Downtown, Good Oak Bar, HUB Restaurant & Ice Creamery, Playground Bar & Lounge, and more.