New Charro Chico Concept to Open on Campbell Avenue

With the opening of Charro Chico on Sept. 15, a new concept from Si Charro! Concepts, Campbell Avenue is getting some delicious Mexican eats. Charro Chico, which loosely translates to “little Charro,” is designed to be a fun, fast, fresh, timely classic in a great new setting with food “made with love” for family and friends.

Ray Flores, president of Si Charro! Concepts, said the idea for the Charro Chico concept has been bouncing around for a while. With the success of the latest concept The Monica being named “Best New Restaurant” in 2022, the team wanted to share a little more of the home-cooked recipes inspired by Tia Monica and created by Chef Carlotta (Monica’s grandniece and Si Charro! Executive Chef).

“With Charro Chico you’ll get a “lotta flavor!” said Flores. “Charro Chico will showcase our family heritage and the big flavors of Mexican cuisine in the way we love to eat today – smaller plates, fast easy service, outstanding quality, with options like salsa bars, bowls and tacos for eat-in, takeout and online orders.”

Charro Chico will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Monday through Friday 10am to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 8pm and Sunday 9am to 3pm. The menu will feature a delectable variety of offerings, including a taco bar where guests can customize their selections, and a few of Barrio Charro (the previous location that was closed to make room for this new concept) favorites like the breakfast burrito and the tortas made with local grains.