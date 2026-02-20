St. Augustine Catholic High School Announces Melissa Lopez Gruenhagen as President

St. Augustine Catholic High School has announced the appointment of Melissa Lopez Gruenhagen as president. She officially assumed the role in January and was recently introduced to community members, donors, and supporters at a special gathering held at Tucson Country Club.

The event, graciously hosted by longtime supporters and Board Chair Richard and Stella Schaefer, brought together a full room of new and returning friends of the school. During the evening, Lopez Gruenhagen shared her vision for St. Augustine’s future and reflected on the school’s strong foundation of faith, academic excellence, and community support.

Lopez Gruenhagen brings more than 16 years of experience in Catholic education and leadership to her role. Prior to becoming president, she served as VP of St. Augustine. She has also held leadership positions in Catholic schools locally and in Las Vegas, and most recently served as assistant superintendent for school Improvement for the Diocese of Tucson.

A seventh-generation Tucsonan and lifelong product of Catholic education, Lopez Gruenhagen has deep roots in the local community. Her leadership is grounded in a commitment to student-centered education, strong faith formation, and long-term institutional sustainability.

In her remarks, Lopez Gruenhagen emphasized the importance of individualized student support, academic rigor, and preparing students to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world. She also highlighted the school’s role in forming future leaders who are grounded in faith, character and service.

“St. Augustine is a special community built on the belief that every student deserves to be known, supported, and challenged to reach their full potential,” Lopez Gruenhagen said. “I am honored to lead this school into its next chapter and grateful for the partnership of our families, supporters, and community.”

St. Augustine Catholic High School, founded in 2003, serves students across the Tucson area through a college-preparatory curriculum, competitive athletics, and comprehensive faith formation. The school remains committed to remaining intentionally small while expanding access and opportunity for families throughout Southern Arizona.