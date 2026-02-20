73rd Greater Tucson Leadership Community Impact Awards

Event is Mar. 7

Deadline for Table/Ticket sales is Feb. 27

The 73rd GTL Community Impact Awards will be held Saturday, Mar. 7 at Tucson Convention Center. Deadline for table and ticket sales is Feb. 27.

This is Greater Tucson Leadership’s largest celebration of the year. The 73rd Annual Community Impact Awards brings the community together to honor outstanding leaders and invest in the next generation of changemakers.

This year’s honorees include:

Founders Award: Louise Thomas, Angel Charity for Children, Inc

Man of the Year: Alejandro Angel, Psomas

Woman of the Year: Karla Bernal Morales, Arizona Technology Council & The Chamber of Southern Arizona

GTL Alumni Excellence Award: Randy Accetta, Run Tucson

RSVP by Feb. 27 to join this special night celebrating leadership and impact. https://73cia.givesmart.com