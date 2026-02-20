Foothills Bank Reinforces Commitment to Arizona Communities

Foothills Bank has long believed that strong communities create strong futures. Founded with that principle, the bank continues to demonstrate that community involvement is not an initiative, but a core part of who it is.

In 2025, Foothills Bank made a meaningful impact across Arizona by supporting 278 community organizations and helping provide 17,921 meals to individuals and families in need. Through donations and sponsorships, the bank contributed $525,715 to nonprofits, schools, and community programs focused on education, housing, healthcare, and economic stability.

Foothills Bank also played a key role in strengthening local economies. In 2025, the bank provided $78,169,273 in lending to support low- to moderate-income families, helping create pathways to financial stability and long-term growth. Employees contributed 4,900 volunteer hours at food banks, shelters, schools, healthcare organizations, and community events statewide. Additionally, $202,250 was donated to support educational initiatives, including scholarships.

“Foothills Bank was built in the community, and that foundation continues to guide everything we do,” said Brian M. Riley, President and CEO of Foothills Bank. “Our employees live and work in the communities we serve, and their commitment to giving back strengthens the relationships that matter most.”

Employees are encouraged to serve in leadership roles with nonprofit boards, advisory councils, and community organizations. Team members regularly share their time, expertise, and financial knowledge to support veterans, children, families, seniors, education, healthcare, and economic development.

As Foothills Bank looks ahead, its commitment remains unchanged. The bank will continue investing in Arizona communities, supporting local organizations, and serving as a trusted neighbor across the state.

Foothills Bank, Division of Glacier Bank, is dedicated to bringing quality service, the best banking products, and commitment to community through its 15 branches across Arizona. For more details visit www.foothillsbank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.