Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Celebrates 2023 Achievements
Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR recently hosted its annual awards ceremony at the Tucson Country Club to recognize top producers and exceptional team members of 2023. Despite economic uncertainties, C&W | PICOR team members worked tirelessly to create asset value and facilitated exceptional transaction volume for their clients.
In 2023, C&W | PICOR brokers completed a total of 627 transactions. The team also welcomed two new agents focusing on Tucson commercial real estate, bringing the total brokerage team to 23 professionals. Together, they advised clients in the leasing of 2,541,000 square feet of industrial, retail, office, and healthcare space, while also selling 1,132,000 square feet of commercial property and 170 acres of land in Tucson and Southern Arizona. Additionally, the total transaction value stood at $271,268,000, proving the company’s ability to navigate uncertain economic conditions and provide solutions for their clients.
Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR extends congratulations to the following honorees:
Leadership Awards
President’s Award for Excellence: Rob Tomlinson
Peter H. Douglas Heart & Soul Award: Joey Martinez
Brokerage Awards
Winner’s Circle (Top Producers)
#1 Producer: Allan Mendelsberg, Multifamily
#2 Producer: Stephen Cohen, Industrial
#3 Producer: Rob Glaser, Industrial
Top Producers by Specialty
Industrial: Steve Cohen
Retail: Dave Hammack
Office/Medical: Richard M. Kleiner
Multifamily: Allan Mendelsberg
Property Management Awards
Manager of the Year: Alexis Ryland
Most Valuable Player: Bill Brightmore
Tenant Relations Award: Ron Arrieta
Admin/Resource Team Awards
Admin Employee of the Year: Kendall Hart