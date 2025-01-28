Ballet Tucson Announces World Premiere of Barrio Viejo, Feb. 14-16

Associate Artistic Director and Resident Choreographer Chieko Imada creates another exciting world premiere, Barrio Viejo, as part of Ballet Tucson’s From Tucson, with love performance Feb. 14-16

This exciting new ballet created in partnership with the Tucson Desert Song Festival and the Tucson Guitar Society features the music of famed Tucsonan Lalo Guerrero, the Father of Chicano music and National Medal of Arts recipient, performed live onstage by renowned musicians.

Just in time for Tucson’s 250th birthday, Barrio Viejo celebrates the legacy of local legend Lalo Guerrero. Guerrero was born in Tucson in 1916 and grew up with a guitar by his side, learning to play when he was just nine years old. Guerrero earned international recognition as the “Father of Chicano Music” throughout a career that spanned several decades. His music career was not only extraordinarily successful—propelling him to the White House and receiving prestigious accolades like the NEA National Heritage Fellowship in 1991—but throughout all his accomplishments, his unwavering passion for music and deep commitment to his Mexican heritage remained at the heart of his journey.

Throughout the creation process of this world premiere, choreographer Chieko Imada worked closely with Lalo’s son Dan Guerrero to keep the authenticity of his story alive in this ballet. Dan’s intimate knowledge of Lalo’s life, music, and cultural legacy provided invaluable insight, helping to shape the choreography in a way that stayed true to the emotional depth and significance of Lalo’s experiences.

Thanks to Ballet Tucson’s long standing partnerships with the Tucson Desert Song Festival and the Tucson Guitar Society, the performance will incorporate Lalo’s songs played live by notable musicians including guitarist Miseal Barraza-Diaz and vocalist Carlos Zapien, who will uphold Lalo’s bright lively spirit through the music.

Tucson’s professional ballet company presents the world premiere of Barrio Viejo alongside two iconic works, legendary choreographer George Balanchine’s Rubies and artistic director Margaret Mullin’s Romeo and Juliet Balcony Pas de Deux. The triple bill program From Tucson, with Love takes the stage Valentine’s Day weekend at the Leo Rich Theater. Tickets start at $34 and group tickets are available through Ticketmaster and the Tucson Convention Center box office.

For more information and venue guidelines visit ballettucson.org/love-tucson/.

Performances:

Leo Rich Theater

Friday, February 14, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 2:00 pm

Saturday, February 15, 2025 at 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 2:00 pm