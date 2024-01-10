Roadhouse Crossroads Leases Bed Bath & Beyond Space for New Entertainment Concept

Larsen Baker has announced that Roadhouse Crossroads, LLC has leased the 36,518-square-foot retail big box space formerly occupied by Bed Bath & Beyond at Crossroads Festival Shopping Center. 

The use will be a family entertainment concept that will feature 14 lanes of bowling, a 120+ piece arcade, sports bar, Top Golf Swing Suites and more.  The facility will be operated by the Roadhouse Cinemas group.

Isaac Figueroa represented the Landlord, Larsen Baker, and handled the transaction.

