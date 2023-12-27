Southern Arizona CCIM Announces 2024 Board of Directors

BizTUCSONDecember 27, 2023
The Southern Arizona chapter of CCIM is proud to announce the following slate of officers for 2024:

CCIM President
Isaac Figueroa
Larsen Baker LLC

CCIM President Elect
Erik Chapman
Chapman Management

CCIM Treasurer
Gary Heinfeld, CPA
Advisors in Real Estate, Inc.

CCIM Secretary
Kaitlyn Sump
Bourn Companies

CCIM Past President
Michelle Cunningham

Craig Finfrock, CCIM
Commercial Retail Advisors, LLC

Ryan Hall
CBRE

Erin Leed, CCIM
Aerie Development

Cody McGuire, CCIM
CrossFirst Bank

James P. Robertson, CCIM
Realty Executives Arizona Territories

Robert Tomlinson
Cushman Wakefield | PICOR

Julian Willetts, CCIM
RE/MAX Commercial

Jason Wong, CCIM
Red Point Development Inc

https://southernazccimchapter.com

