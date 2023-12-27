Southern Arizona CCIM Announces 2024 Board of Directors
The Southern Arizona chapter of CCIM is proud to announce the following slate of officers for 2024:
CCIM President
Isaac Figueroa
Larsen Baker LLC
CCIM President Elect
Erik Chapman
Chapman Management
CCIM Treasurer
Gary Heinfeld, CPA
Advisors in Real Estate, Inc.
CCIM Secretary
Kaitlyn Sump
Bourn Companies
CCIM Past President
Michelle Cunningham
Craig Finfrock, CCIM
Commercial Retail Advisors, LLC
Ryan Hall
CBRE
Erin Leed, CCIM
Aerie Development
Cody McGuire, CCIM
CrossFirst Bank
James P. Robertson, CCIM
Realty Executives Arizona Territories
Robert Tomlinson
Cushman Wakefield | PICOR
Julian Willetts, CCIM
RE/MAX Commercial
Jason Wong, CCIM
Red Point Development Inc