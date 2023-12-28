Ring in 2024 at the best New Year’s Eve party in Tucson. We’ll have live music throughout the night, headlined by a performance from Warrant! If you’re looking for a unique music experience, check out the Silent Disco, presented by Tucson Federal Credit Union.

Food trucks and beer stations will be throughout the area to keep you fueled up for the big countdown to the taco drop. That’s right, when the clock strikes 12:00 we drop a big taco to welcome 2024! A fireworks show caps off this fun night.

Admission to the Taco Bell New Year’s Eve Downtown Bowl Bash is free!

DETAILS

START:December 31 @ 6:00 pm MST

END:January 1, 2024 @ 12:00 am MST

VENUE

41 E. Congress (the Mural Lot) across from The Monica RestaurantTucson, AZ