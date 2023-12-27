CBRE’S Tim Healy Promoted in Tucson

CBRE has announced Tim Healy has been promoted to senior VP in its Tucson office. 

“Tim continues to impress me with his dedication to his clients,” said Paul Komadina, senior managing director for CBRE. “As the industrial market continues to thrive in Arizona, Tim understands the market deeply and how best to help his clients make successful decisions.”

Healy joined CBRE in December 2000. He has expertise in the acquisition, leasing and disposition of industrial properties, tenant representation and corporate lease, purchase, and sale representation. Healy is involved in some of Tucson’s largest and most valuable industrial projects.

An active community member, Healy is currently a member of the Pima County Boards of Adjustment, Tucson Conquistadores, a past board member for First Tee of Tucson, and the Greater Santa Rose Neighborhood Equity Fund. 

Previously, he served as a past member of the Tucson Pima Arts Council’s Public Arts Committee, the Tucson Metro Chamber’s Government Committee, the Marana Economic Development Committee and the Stone Avenue Corridor Study. 

Healy holds a bachelor’s degree from Colorado College.

