Snoop Dog Arizona Bowl to be Presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop

The Arizona Bowl, which brings together teams from the Mountain West Conference and Mid-American Conference each year, announced a multi-year sponsorship deal, titling the event the “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop,” to air on Dec. 28 at 2:30pm MST.

This groundbreaking agreement marks the first alcohol partner as the presenting sponsor in an NCAA Bowl Game. Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop is the first ready-to-drink product from Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre’s new premium spirits company and is named for Snoop’s iconic 1994 song from his debut album, Doggystyle, produced by Dr. Dre.

“I’ve sent many players through my SYFL to colleges (and the NFL) so it’s only fitting that I bring the ‘juice’ back to college football,” said Snoop Dogg. “Dr. Dre and I are excited to bring our brand to the next level with this partnership, and we’re going to make the Arizona Bowl into a game day experience like never before.”

Snoop Dogg will promote the new line of premium Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop flavors at the event. In addition to the game, several events will be held in Tucson ahead of kickoff time, including charity events and a SNOOPER Bowl, bringing the top California and Arizona youth football teams to battle it out.

As a philanthropist, Snoop Dogg launched the Snoop Youth Football League 17 years ago that has since seen more than 40 kids make it to the NFL. As part of the SYFL, Snoop Special Stars ensures that kids with any physical, mental or developmental disabilities also participate.

“We are honored to be working with one of our owners, Snoop Dogg, on this incredible event,” said Patrick Halbert, CEO of Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. The brand’s Chief Strategy Officer, Andrew Gill, continues, “This partnership was a natural fit for us, and we are excited to be the first alcohol presenting sponsor in a Bowl Game.”

“We’re thrilled about our groundbreaking partnership with Snoop and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop,” said Kym Adair, executive director of the Arizona Bowl. “This year, the Arizona Bowl is bringing sports, libations, and entertainment into a singular bowl game, and we are changing the definition of what a brand partnership is in the NCAA.”

In March 2021, the Arizona Bowl formed its partnership with Playfly Premier Partnerships, a division of Playfly Sports, the rapidly growing sports media and marketing agency with expertise in full-service sponsorship sales representation and sponsorship consulting. The “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl Presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop” is the second collaboration between Playfly and the Arizona Bowl.

Playfly secured Snoop Dogg and Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop as sponsors and finalized the agreement.

“From the outset, we leveraged fan data to understand the valuable intersection between college sports and entertainment, redefining how the two can intersect,” said Playfly Founder and CEO Mike Schreiber. “This partnership is a testament to our innovation and commitment to providing an unforgettable fan experience.”

The “Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop” will further the success of one of college football’s most unique games, which donates 100% of net proceeds to charity and provides prominent national television exposure and profitable brand activation opportunities to potential sponsors and offers one of the largest “Hero” recognition programs in the nation.

