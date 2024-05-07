OOROO AUTO Celebrates 10 Years

OOROO Auto, fresh from receiving its third Better Business Bureau “Torch Award for Ethics,” has celebrated its 10th anniversary. It honored the milestone on May 1 with an event at its original location at 12945 North Oracle Rd.

Founded by entrepreneur and community leader Jeff Artzi, OOROO Auto set out to positively impact the auto repair and maintenance industry from the inside out, providing both its own team members and consumers a better experience.

Since its founding on May 1, 2014, OOROO has grown from six employees to more than 45 with five locations, including Oro Valley, Green Valley, Vail, Queen Creek, and San Tan. In 2018, it launched its mobile service, providing maintenance and repair services at customer homes or work, and partnering with employers to provide OOROO’s auto repair and maintenance services to their employees as a perk.

“I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past ten years. When I wrote the first draft of the business plan in 2013, my goal was to provide a much better experience around auto care, starting with the culture of our company,” said Artzi. “I knew if we invested the time and money to hand pick very special people who were not only skilled in their work but also were good humans who deeply cared about others that we would build a unique culture for this industry and also provide exceptional care for our customers.”

Artzi is the former CEO of Brake Masters, a chain of more than 100 auto care shops spanning from Texas to California. He left Brake Masters in 2013 to begin putting the pieces together for what would become OOROO Auto.

Chief of Staff and Co-Founder Lindsey Wiederstein added, “We always get a kick out of all the questions about the name OOROO but we love it because it has the word “Oro” hidden in it as a tribute to our first store in Oro Valley and most importantly as a reminder that it’s critical to honor our core mission, where we came from, and the reasons we started this company in the first place—no matter how much we continue to grow.”

Over the course of its history, OOROO has been awarded the Oro Valley Chamber of Commerce “Best Small Business,” Tucson Metro Chamber’s Copper Cactus Awards for “Best Place to Work” and “Most Innovative Company,” been an 8-time winner of the Northwest Explorer’s “Best of the Northwest”, earned a place on INC Magazine’s “INC 5000” and has recently been named one of Arizona’s “Top Workplaces” by Energage in partnership with the Arizona Republic.

The company’s “OOROO Cares” Program—mostly widely known for its “JOY RIDE” project which provides free car care for those in need during the holiday season—partners with community organizations to make a positive impact on the community. Their Community Relations Coordinator also manages Teacher Appreciation awards and sponsorships in a number of local schools.

Artzi says that the company plans on opening additional stores and further growing its mobile services to consumers and corporate clients in the Tucson and Phoenix markets and beyond.