Sion Power Gets $75 Million to Commercialize EV Technology

Sion Power Corporation, a leading technology developer of next-generation batteries for electric vehicles, has announced plans to expand its existing manufacturing operations in Tucson. The planned expansion site is the 111,400-square-foot building at 6950 South Country Club Rd.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2026 and create over 150 jobs. New jobs will primarily be engineering, skilled technicians and other manufacturing-related positions. The expansion’s overall economic impact is $341 million over the next five years. Sion Power’s headquarters will remain at its nearby location at 2900 East Elvira Rd., doubling its footprint.

Sion Power chose to expand because of its rich history, access and the availability of quality and skilled employees in the Tucson community. Since its inception as a small group of researchers for next-generation batteries, the company has been in Tucson. Now Sion Power has over 100 employees and is scaling up its ultra-high energy, lithium-metal based Licerion® battery development.

“The global construction of battery manufacturing plants is occurring at a rapid pace, and the United States can’t be left behind,” said Tracy Kelley, CEO of Sion Power. “With our facility expansion in Tucson, Arizona, it will allow Sion Power to further our mission of scaling battery manufacturing from research and development to commercialization. This enables us to better serve our customers and their applications.”

Sion Power’s facility expansion will be equipped with fully automated battery cell production capabilities, including proprietary lithium metal anode manufacturing, cell assembly and testing.

The critical component of the company’s battery is the proprietary anode technology, which is a key differentiator and enabler within the next-generation rechargeable battery market and is capable of delivering up to 500 Wh/kg.

Project partners include the Arizona Commerce Authority, Pima County, City of Tucson and Sun Corridor Inc.

“Sion Power’s expansion further emphasizes Arizona’s global leadership in battery and EV technologies,” Sandra Watson, president and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “We are excited Sion Power will continue its impressive legacy in Tucson, manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles while expanding Arizona’s battery supply chain.”

“Sion Power has been a valued business in Pima County for many years,” said Sharon Bronson, chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. “The county works hard to ensure local companies have the workforce they need and we thank Sion for their continued investment in our region. Congratulations to Tracy and the entire team for this achievement.”

“I want to congratulate Sion Power and CEO Tracy Kelley on their latest plans for expansion,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “Tucson is a national leader in EV readiness and a growing hub for battery manufacturing in the Southwest. Together, we are creating hundreds of high-wage green jobs and elevating Tucson’s reputation as a leader in climate action.”

“Beyond business attraction, another critical aspect to economic development success is to help local headquarter companies like Sion Power expand,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of Sun Corridor Inc. “We’re thrilled to see this expansion include innovative and next-gen technologies that offer high-skilled jobs to our community.”

Sion Power’s expansion highlights the state’s growing battery industry and supply chain. Within the last few years, companies such as Li-Cycle, LG and KORE Power have commenced or announced operations throughout the state.