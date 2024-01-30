Larsen Baker Acquires El Dorado Square Office Park

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Dorado Opportunity Group, LLC recently acquired the nine- building office/medical campus located at 1200 N El Dorado for $3,505,000.

The fully gated office campus consists of nine separately parceled office buildings on Wilmot south of El Dorado Hospital, and in proximity to St Joseph’s Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.

Larsen Baker is exploring several option including selling each building separately to owner users looking to own their own office building on the eastside, lease, or redevelop into senior housing or multi-family.

The buyer was self-represented by Isaac Figueroa, CCIM/Larsen Baker. The seller, El Dorado Ventures, LLC. was represented by Dave Volk of Volk Company and Jim Fijan with Transwestern.