Bank of America Invests More Than $670,000 in Tucson in 2023

As part of its longstanding commitment to supporting economic opportunity and local communities, Bank of America invested more than $670,000 across Tucson in 2023 through philanthropic grants, sponsorships, other financial and volunteer support. These commitments are helping Tucson thrive through the company’s particular focus on jobs, housing, and health.

For instance, Bank of America Tucson’s partnership with Pima Community College helps create guided career paths for Black and Hispanic-Latino students through their PimaFastTrack program. Local employers and partners to the program identify the skills needed for in-demand jobs and help create a clearly defined pathway for students to obtain the skills needed to secure a position within the community.

By giving students access to emerging opportunities in the area’s business and industry sectors, PCC’s initiative enables students and graduates to have a positive impact on their futures and communities. Recently, FastTrack’s success led to the expansion of programming at Gospel Rescue Mission Center of Opportunity.

Bank of America Tucson also supports low-income housing initiatives in Tucson by working with several nonprofits including Family Housing Resources, Habitat for Humanity, and Primavera Foundation. Primavera Foundation is an organization implementing equitable housing strategies to alleviate both the historical and current barriers that prevent individuals and families from obtaining and keeping safe affordable housing. The funding from Bank of America Tucson helps create homeownership education, credit counseling/restoration services, and pre/post-home purchasing education available to those in need.

In addition to philanthropic capital, Tucson employees volunteered more than 6,700 hours in service to the community in 2023. In fact, Tucson’s Erica Robles, lending client associate for consumer and small business, was recognized with the distinguished Global Volunteer award in the category for arts and culture. Robles is living out her passion and art inspired upbringing, supporting children ages 5-11 years old with free Folklorico dance classes and offering her skills, talent and time supporting the organization in program management, dress making, and encouragement.

“Nonprofit organizations understand the needs and obstacles Tucson faces, uniquely positioning them to develop the solutions and services needed to promote economic opportunity,” said Adriana Kong Romero, president of Bank of America Tucson. “Bank of America will continue to deploy capital and resources to tackle the barriers embedded within our community and create real impact in the lives of individuals and families we serve in Tucson.”

The efforts reflect the bank’s commitment to addressing critical issues and long-term gaps by partnering with local leaders and organizations to help individuals build the skills needed to attain sustainable careers, access housing, and create opportunities to help people succeed today and in the future.