Raytheon Awards Dual-Source Contracts for Solid Rocket Motor Development

Raytheon, an RTX business, has awarded contracts to Nammo and Northrop Grumman for initial phase work on MK72 solid rocket motor development.

“These contracts are an important step toward increasing capacity and source options to meet global demand for critical defense systems, such as Standard Missile,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “In addition to dual sourcing, we’re doubling down with support and oversight of our supply base and making strategic investments to address constraints and reduce risk so we can deliver more capabilities, faster.”

Under the contracts, the companies will verify design requirements and specifications and will complete a Systems Requirements Review to further refine and validate design concepts.

The goal of this initial phase is to demonstrate that these suppliers can successfully execute the requirements and production ramp-up needed before moving forward with further development and qualification. By leveraging both suppliers’ expertise and proven capabilities, Raytheon aims to expand the solid rocket motor supplier base and reliably fulfill customer needs.