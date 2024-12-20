Sandra Watson 

President & CEO

Arizona Commerce Authority

What is the one thing that stands out to you as a success for Sun Corridor Inc. over its 20 years?

Sun Corridor has been instrumental in Southern Arizona’s rapid economic growth. With Sun Corridor’s targeted approach, Southern Arizona has become a magnet for high-tech industries including bioscience and health care, batteries, technology and more. Sun Corridor and partners have attracted industry leaders such as Sion Power, American Battery Factory, Ascent Aviation Services, BD and more. In addition, Southern Arizona’s leadership in aerospace and defense continues to grow with global leaders including Raytheon, Honeywell Aerospace and Meggitt.

Why are you involved in Sun Corridor Inc?

To advance Arizona’s economy, it’s vital we work closely with all of our partners across the state, including those in Southern Arizona. We’re grateful for our valued partnership with Sun Corridor to collaborate with them on exciting projects in Tucson, Marana, Sahuarita and more. In partnership with Sun Corridor, we are able to identify and successfully win projects with companies that are investing in Southern Arizona communities and creating quality jobs. We look forward to continuing to work with Sun Corridor to advance Southern Arizona’s economy and create more opportunities for Arizonans.

What’s the biggest opportunity for the region?

Southern Arizona has many exciting opportunities – we’re continuing to see lots of activity taking place in the aerospace and defense, battery, bioscience, and technology industries. In addition, the region’s startup and innovation ecosystem, which includes Tech Parks Arizona and Startup Tucson, as well as startup programs at the University of Arizona, showcase the region’s attractiveness as a magnet for innovation and new technologies. In addition, the region’s technology workforce continues to grow to support the rapid economic activity and technology companies.

