San Miguel High School Raises $23,000 from 2023 Golf Tournament

BizTUCSONApril 6, 2023
1 minute read

San Miguel High School hosted the 6th annual Rising Stars Golf Tournament on Feb. 17 at the beautiful Omni Tucson National Resort. 

This annual fundraiser is an important part of SMHS’s annual fundraising efforts. SMHS serves students from underserved local communities and offers a college preparatory and career readiness curriculum. Students are exposed to an education and professional development curriculum that may not normally be available to them.

President and CEO Dave Mason welcomed 80 golfers to the tournament after student ambassador Gabriel Paz started the day with prayer. After a fun-filled 18 holes on a windswept yet beautiful Sonoran course, golfers returned to the Omni for lunch and conversation.

The high school is grateful to this year’s sponsors: Crest Insurance Group, Pima Medical Institute, Concord, Jim Click Automotive and BASF, and to the golfers and their contributions toward raffle items.

The school was thrilled to announce it raised over $23,000, which will go toward scholarships for students. 

BizTUCSONApril 6, 2023
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

UArizona Opens New, Game-Changing Applied Research Building

April 6, 2023

Hughes Federal Credit Union Gets 5-Star Superior Rating from BauerFinancial

April 6, 2023

Copenhagen Imports, Community Food Bank to Raise $90,000 to Support Hunger Relief

April 6, 2023

Long Realty Company Announces Honors

April 6, 2023
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved  |  Rosenberg Media Inc.
Back to top button