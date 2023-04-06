San Miguel High School Raises $23,000 from 2023 Golf Tournament

San Miguel High School hosted the 6th annual Rising Stars Golf Tournament on Feb. 17 at the beautiful Omni Tucson National Resort.

This annual fundraiser is an important part of SMHS’s annual fundraising efforts. SMHS serves students from underserved local communities and offers a college preparatory and career readiness curriculum. Students are exposed to an education and professional development curriculum that may not normally be available to them.

President and CEO Dave Mason welcomed 80 golfers to the tournament after student ambassador Gabriel Paz started the day with prayer. After a fun-filled 18 holes on a windswept yet beautiful Sonoran course, golfers returned to the Omni for lunch and conversation.

The high school is grateful to this year’s sponsors: Crest Insurance Group, Pima Medical Institute, Concord, Jim Click Automotive and BASF, and to the golfers and their contributions toward raffle items.

The school was thrilled to announce it raised over $23,000, which will go toward scholarships for students.