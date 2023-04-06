Copenhagen Imports, Community Food Bank to Raise $90,000 to Support Hunger Relief

Copenhagen Imports has partnered with community food banks across Arizona and Texas in a company-wide fundraising initiative to raise $90,000 in support of hunger relief. Each Copenhagen location will participate, including the Tucson, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Gilbert stores in Arizona and the San Antonio, El Paso, and Austin stores in Texas.

Copenhagen Imports’ Tucson location will partner with the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for the furniture store’s second-ever Charity Food Drive.

From Apr. 1 through Apr. 23, Copenhagen will donate 5% of all gross sales to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona to support the food bank during a time of year when giving is historically low. Copenhagen’s fundraising goal for the Tucson community is $15,000. In addition, employees across the company are volunteering for shifts at food bank warehouses, gardens, kitchens, and more to show their support for this cause.

To encourage participation, Copenhagen will give customers a 5% discount on purchases made in their showrooms and online, as well as encourage customers to donate non-perishable food or individual monetary gifts. The Community Food Bank will provide bins for food collection at the Tucson showroom and have volunteers in-store to answer questions. Each showroom will also have donation forms and/or a digital fundraising page set up by the food bank for those wanting to make monetary contributions.

“This year, I especially encourage customers to donate non-perishable foods or a monetary gift,” said Jorgen Hansen, CFO and family-owner of Copenhagen. “Not only will you be giving back, you’ll also be getting a chance to win a special gift. Together with Stressless® of Norway, we’ll be doing a grand prize drawing in each of our seven showrooms where one lucky donor will win a Stressless® Consul Chair and Ottoman.”

To create community awareness, Copenhagen’s food bank partners – St. Mary’s Food Bank, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, San Antonio Food Bank, Central Texas Food Bank, and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank – will participate in social media and in-person coverage of the event. Copenhagen will be conducting a full-scale media campaign across newspaper, digital, and social channels.

During the previous year’s food drive, Copenhagen surpassed its fundraising goal and donated $100,000 to the five food banks listed above. The Community Food Bank received $18,000, which equated to 72,000 meals for those experiencing hunger across five counties in southern Arizona.

“It was inspiring to see the whole community come together to support hunger relief,” said Jorgen Hansen, “from our marketing team who created content to raise awareness, to local media partners and our employees who volunteered. A big part of our goal is to help educate people about the food bank’s role in our community, and we are always excited to be a part of that.”

As a family-owned and -operated company since 1970, Copenhagen Imports has a longstanding history of, and commitment to, community involvement. Each year, Copenhagen works with local organizations in Arizona and Texas to advance charitable causes – from fighting food and housing insecurity to championing the wellbeing of children and pets. Jorgen Hansen said, “Being involved in the community has always been a priority for us. We owe our success to the community, and it feels natural that we should be giving back.”