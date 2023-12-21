Rio Nuevo Finalizes Sunshine Village Terms, Approves New Roadrunner Coffee Downtown

At a recent meeting, the Rio Nuevo board gave unanimous approval to finalize the terms of the Nate Ares-led project, now called Sunshine Village at 4045 E. Broadway Blvd.

The project will include a bowling alley, indoor golf simulators, a brewery, the August Rhodes bakery, a sandwich shop and more.

The board also approved helping to open a new location of Roadrunner Coffee in Downtown Tucson, near Fox Tucson Theatre. 

The board unanimously approved an investment of $65,000 to help open the new location.

