Midland, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers to Headline Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Military Appreciation Concert

Award-winning country music trio Midland and one of America’s best live rock-n-roll bands, Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers will headline the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Military Appreciation Concert sponsored by DM50 on Friday, Mar. 8at Rillito Park – 4570 N. First Ave in Tucson. Gates to the concert at Rillito Park will open at 5 p.m. with opening acts The Jons and Drew Cooper starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the all-ages show will go on sale at 12 p.m. on Dec. 20 on ROCQFest.com.

General admission concert tickets start at $45 each through Jan. 18, then increase on Jan. 19to $55 through Mar. 7, and will be $65 each on the day of the concert. VIP concert tickets, which include access to the VIP concert area and complimentary food and beverages are also available and start at $150 each. This will be a separate ticketed event from the PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament held at nearby La Paloma Country Club. Additional information, pricing and purchase options for all 2024 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences ticket packages can be found on the tournament’s website at www.CologuardClassic.com.

Midland’s lead singer/guitarist Mark Wystrach grew up in Sonoita, where his parents own the popular The Steak Out Restaurant & Saloon and graduated from Tucson’s Salpointe Catholic High School. Since coming together in 2013 at a friend’s wedding over common influences and the need for a return to this sort of post-Urban Cowboy Country, Midland have sought to reintroduce the Western plains, Laurel Canyon-cum-Bakersfield and Lone Star juke joints to country music.

For Wystrach, bassist/vocalist Cameron Duddy and lead guitarist/vocalist Jess Carson, the double platinum hit “Drinkin’ Problem” set the stage for their critically acclaimed “On The Rocks” and No. 1 Billboard Top Country Albums debut “Let It Roll” to unite classic country fans, hipsters and media including Entertainment Weekly, GQ, The Washington Post, Vogue, Esquire, Variety, Rolling Stone Country and NPR.

Bringing listeners a resurgence of their thick harmonies, sad melodies, tart lyrics, and steel guitar with their latest album, “The Last Resort: Greetings From” (Big Machine Records), the retro-Nuevo trio has grown from bar band to an in-demand headliner. The double Grammy® nominee trio last performed in Tucson in 2022.

Clyne is preparing to release his 11th studio album in 2024. Together, with drummer PH Naffah, guitarist Jim Dalton and bassist Nick Scropos, the Peacemakers blend punk rock, country-western and mariachi music to create a sound that earned the band induction into the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in 2019. Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers have toured all over the U.S. and have achieved a faithful following through hard work and great music.

The 2024 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences PGA TOUR Champions golf tournament is scheduled to be played Mar. 8-10 at La Paloma Country Club. Played each March, the Cologuard Classic kicks off national Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, which raises awareness of colorectal cancer, highlights different screening options, and honors those affected by the disease. The 2024 tournament will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner. David Toms is the defending Cologuard Classic champion.

For more information on the Cologuard Classic, visit www.CologuardClassic.com.