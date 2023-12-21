Mission Management & Trust Announces New Logo, Brand Image



Mission Management & Trust Co. (Mission Trust) unveiled its new logo and brand image on Dec. 11. The updated visual identity represents a collaborative spirit that has flourished since member-owned Notre Dame Federal Credit Union acquired Mission Trust in 2022.

In a recent statement, Mission Trust Board Chair/CEO Tom Gryp emphasized the unifying force as he remarked, “Together, Notre Dame FCU and Mission Trust offer a complete financial services ecosystem, reaching more individuals in more communities than ever before. Upholding our shared commitment to put people over profit remains at the core of our collective mission.”

Mission Trust offers a comprehensive range of financial services, including trust and estate management, investment management, and securities custody.

The relationship with Notre Dame Federal Credit Union allows for greater access to the member-owned financial services ecosystem, including Mission Insurance Solutions, Mission Investment Services (brokerage), and the full-service federal credit union.

Mission Trust President Susan Ernsky emphasized, “While our logo has changed, we remain the same Mission Trust you’ve known and trusted, now with additional service offerings and client benefits. Furthermore, with the recent addition of Bridget O’Brien Swartz, who serves as VP and Fiduciary Counsel and was recently appointed president of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Mission Trust’s expertise has expanded to encompass first-party special needs trusts and conservatorships.”