Reilly Craft Pizza Rooftop Expansion Opens

Long-time downtown Tucson favorite Reilly Craft Pizza has opened its new rooftop dining area and bar, just in time for cooler temps, gorgeous Sonoran Desert sunsets, and Tucson’s many autumn events.

The idea for a rooftop deck originated in 2021, said Tyler Fenton, Reilly’s executive chef. “The v vision for the rooftop was to offer an extension of the beer garden experience, giving guests another option on where they’d like to dine or imbibe. He added that several new items, both culinary and beverage, will debut in the coming weeks.

Constructed in 1906, the Reilly Craft Pizza building exudes turn-of-the-century charm, with vaulted ceilings, exposed-brick walls, and gothic-style leaded glass windows. The façade suggests a Southwestern art deco vibe as patrons are welcome to move between the rooftop, main restaurant, indoor beer garden, or The Tough Luck Club, the basement speakeasy-style bar.

The rooftop deck was a long time in the making. Zach Fenton, Reilly’s director of business and finance said the process took two years from idea to opening. The pandemic caused major delays in the construction and permitting process. “We faced extremely long lead times on steep and other materials and labor shortages,” he said. “But in the end, we prevailed through perseverance.”

Opened in 2012 in a historic downtown building, Reilly Craft Pizza quickly became a Tucson favorite. The beer garden building was constructed in 2014 to complement the historic main building located at 101 E. Pennington. The restaurant’s name pays tribute to the building’s original occupant: Reilly Funeral Home, which closed in 1990.

The Fenton brothers, along with sister Courtney, serve as the management team for Reilly Craft Pizza as well as the nearby BATA and Fentonelli’s Pizzeria & Bar near Oro Valley.