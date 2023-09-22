Long Realty’s Lisa Bayless Donates Third Dog to Oro Valley Police

Oro Valley has hit a trifecta of sorts as Lisa Bayless, a top sales agent with Long Realty Company’s Oro Valley office, donated a third Belgian Malinois K-9 patrol dog to the town’s police force.

The new dog, K-9 Cash, joins two other Bayless donations: K-9 Risu (2020) and K-9 Diesel (2019).

The Oro Valley Police Department announced the arrival of K-9 Cash on Sept. 1, following a six-month training program as the new dog learned to work with his handler.

The donations are part of Bayless’ “Community First” program, which returns to community causes at least $500 from each commission she earns. Her 2022 giving total reached the $123,000 mark; now at $80,000, her 2023 total is projected to hit the $100,000 level. The value of K-9 Cash is $12,500, paid in full by Bayless.

And Bayless’ philanthropy doesn’t stop at the kennel. In 2021, she funded a $25,000-plus grant to Pima County schools—via the STEMAZing/SARSEF Elementary Edison Robotics Pilot program—to help launch a pilot robotics program in area elementary schools. The pilot provided more than 500 Edison educational robots (in classroom sets of around 30), plus supporting materials and training for participating teachers.

In 2022, she boosted the program with an additional $35,000 grant.

Also in 2022, a second grant, for $20,000, provided more than 100 ready-to-cook Thanksgiving meals to area families in need, plus nutritional support to food-insecure area seniors. Administered through IMPACT of Southern Arizona, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit—and Arizona tax-credit qualified community-service organization—the meals were assembled by the Catalina Mountain Elks Lodge and distributed by the Rotary Club of SaddleBrooke.

A native Tucsonan, Oro Valley resident and head of the Lisa Bayless Team, her sales record places her among the top 1% of all U.S. REALTORS®. She partners with numerous nonprofits and community activities, and is a past board president of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tucson.

“She’s done it again!” said Long Companies CEO Reneé Gonzales. “Lisa’s support for her community goes far beyond ‘giving back.’ Her donations are thoughtful, needs-driven and amazingly generous.”