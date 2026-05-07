Celebrating a Legacy of Leadership ~ Dr. Fayez Ghishan, An Exclusive Invitation, May 29

The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson invites you to attend a meaningful celebration of Dr. Ghishan’s 31-year legacy leading the Department of Pediatrics and Steele Children’s Research Center.

Because of your dedication to improving the lives of children and families, we would be honored to have you with us as we recognize the lasting impact of his leadership — and the future it will help make possible.

Space is limited; registration must be received by May 15

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TODAY

We hope you will join us for an evening of connection and celebration, beginning with a reception and followed by a program honoring Dr. Ghishan’s extraordinary leadership and lasting impact.

You may also choose to share a personal note of gratitude in recognition of Dr. Ghishan’s work and influence on the registration page. Registration to attend the event is not required to submit a note of gratitude.

In place of ticket costs, we invite you to consider making a gift in Dr. Ghishan’s honor to support pediatric research at the Steele Children’s Research Center — continuing the work he has championed for more than three decades. You can make a gift online here.

Your presence and support would mean a great deal as we come together to celebrate this remarkable legacy. For more information, please contact us at COM-Development@arizona.edu or 520-621-0120.