Facial Artistry & Aesthetics, Christina Taylor-Green Memorial Foundation Announce Toy Drive
The Christina Taylor-Green Memorial Foundation and Facial Artistry & Aesthetics are teaming up to spread holiday cheer, hosting a toy drive now through Dec. 1. The effort will benefit patients at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.
Drop off new, unwrapped toys at:
Facial Artistry & Aesthetics
1745 E. Skyline Dr. Unit 101
Every toy brings a smile!
For more information, contact Facial Artistry & Aesthetics at 520-790-1234.