Facial Artistry & Aesthetics, Christina Taylor-Green Memorial Foundation Announce Toy Drive

BizTUCSONNovember 3, 2025
Less than a minute

The Christina Taylor-Green Memorial Foundation and Facial Artistry & Aesthetics are teaming up to spread holiday cheer, hosting a toy drive now through Dec. 1. The effort will benefit patients at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

Drop off new, unwrapped toys at:

Facial Artistry & Aesthetics

1745 E. Skyline Dr. Unit 101

Every toy brings a smile! 

For more information, contact Facial Artistry & Aesthetics at 520-790-1234.

BizTUCSONNovember 3, 2025
Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Gov. Katie Hobbs Launches Student-Led Regional Security Operations Center

November 3, 2025

Tech Parks Arizona Drives $2.6 Billion Annual Economic Impact

November 3, 2025

Tucson REALTORS® Charitable Foundation Hosts Nov. 7 Golf Tournament

November 3, 2025

RBC Wealth Management’s Gustavo Corte Named to AdvisorHub “Advisors to Watch” in U.S.

October 29, 2025
Back to top button