Facial Artistry & Aesthetics, Christina Taylor-Green Memorial Foundation Announce Toy Drive

The Christina Taylor-Green Memorial Foundation and Facial Artistry & Aesthetics are teaming up to spread holiday cheer, hosting a toy drive now through Dec. 1. The effort will benefit patients at Diamond Children’s Medical Center.

Drop off new, unwrapped toys at:

Facial Artistry & Aesthetics

1745 E. Skyline Dr. Unit 101

Every toy brings a smile!

For more information, contact Facial Artistry & Aesthetics at 520-790-1234.