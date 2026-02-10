Raytheon, U.S. Department of War Reach Landmark Agreements to Increase Missile Production

Raytheon, an RTX business, entered into five landmark framework agreements with the U.S. Department of War to significantly increase production capacity and speed deliveries of Land Attack and Maritime Strike variants of Tomahawk, AMRAAM® missiles, Standard Missile-3® Block IB interceptors (SM-3 IB), Standard Missile-3® Block IIA interceptors (SM-3 IIA), and Standard Missile-6® (SM-6).

As global demand for these precision munitions continues to grow, these up-to-seven-year agreements establish frameworks to build on the company’s previous investments to expand production. Under the frameworks announced today, RTX will increase annual production of Tomahawks to more than 1,000, AMRAAMs to at least 1,900, and SM-6 to more than 500. RTX will also increase production of SM-3 IIA and accelerate production of the SM-3 IB. Many of these munitions will grow 2 to 4 times their existing production rates.

With the Department of War’s strong commitment to strengthening the defense industrial base and creating American jobs, RTX will continue to make investments in technology, facilities and our workforce to reach and sustain this historically high production rate.

“These agreements redefine how government and industry can partner to speed the delivery of critical technologies and are a direct result of the administration’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy and commitment to deliver the best technologies faster,” said RTX CEO and Chairman Chris Calio. “We are proud to support the department’s Arsenal of Freedom to ensure the United States and its allies and partners have the decisive edge — now and in the future.”

RTX has invested heavily in capacity expansion to accelerate production of several critical munitions and will continue investing in capacity expansion and production acceleration projects. Production under these framework agreements will be completed at Raytheon facilities in Tucson, Ariz., Huntsville, Ala., and Andover, Mass.

The company investments associated with these framework agreements have been contemplated in RTX’s recently announced financial outlook for 2026. The long-term agreements incorporate a collaborative funding approach designed to preserve upfront free cash flow, allowing RTX to invest confidently to meet long-term demand.

CRITICAL MUNITIONS FOR U.S. AND ITS ALLIES AND PARTNERS

Tomahawk cruise missile

A precision weapon launched from ships and submarines and can strike targets precisely from 1,000 miles away, even in heavily defended airspace. U.S. and allied militaries have flight tested the Tomahawk over 550 times and used it in an operational environment more than 2,300 times. It is routinely the first option employed by U.S. forces to target hostile forces anywhere in the world.

AMRAAM

The world’s most widely deployed, air-to-air missile. Since 2024, Raytheon has been producing the fifth-generation AMRAAM, featuring advanced guidance, software-defined capabilities and enhanced electronic protection for highly contested combat environments. In service with more than 40 allies and partners, AMRAAM is integrated across fourth and fifth generation aircraft and serves as the primary interceptor for NASAMS, supporting both air-to-air and ground-based air defense. Production nearly doubled in 2025 from 2024 and performance has been proven through more than 6,000 test shots and 13 air-to-air combat victories.

SM-3 IB

A combat proven interceptor uniquely designed for exo-atmospheric intercept of short- to intermediate-range ballistic missiles with hypersonic hit-to-kill accuracy. It can be launched from both ships and land-based sites. In April of 2024, SM-3 IB was first used in combat to intercept Iranian ballistic missiles headed toward Israeli targets.

SM-3 IIA

An interceptor created in a cooperative development program between the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the Japan Ministry of Defense and their industry partners. The interceptor features larger rocket motors and an enhanced kinetic warhead compared to its predecessors, allowing it to engage threats faster and protect larger regions from short- to intermediate-range ballistic missile threats.

SM-6 missile