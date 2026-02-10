Bon Voyage Travel to Host Annual Travel Show on Feb. 22, Featuring Expert Presentations and Top Travel Destinations

Bon Voyage Travel invites travelers and adventure-seekers to its upcoming Bon Voyage Travel Show, a one-day event designed to inspire, educate, and help guests plan their next unforgettable journey. The event will take place on February 22, 2026 at Hilton El Conquistador.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with travel experts, explore a wide range of destinations, and learn about the latest travel trends through informative presentations held throughout the day. Highlights include the ever-popular River Cruising 101 presentation with Bon Voyage Travel President Ryan Hansen, offering an unbiased look at today’s leading river cruise lines and helping travelers determine which experience best fits their travel style.

In addition, guests will enjoy special destination-focused presentations, including expert insights from the Japan National Tourism Board, unforgettable journeys to Alaska with On Stage Alaska, and destination spotlights featuring the Galapagos, Africa, Ireland, and Antarctica, presented by on-site specialists.

“Our Travel Show is designed to give guests direct access to trusted experts and real-world insight they won’t find online,” said Ryan Hansen, President of Bon Voyage Travel. “Whether you’re dreaming of a river cruise, an expedition adventure, or a culturally immersive destination, this event helps travelers feel confident and excited about planning their next trip.”

The Bon Voyage Travel Show is open to the public and is ideal for seasoned travelers, first-time cruisers, solo travelers, and those interested in group travel opportunities. Guests can also learn about upcoming hosted group departures, exclusive travel offers, and the benefits of working with a professional travel advisor.

For more information or to reserve your spot, visit bvtravel.com or contact Bon Voyage Travel at 520-797-1110.