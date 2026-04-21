Raytheon Delivers Next Generation Jammer Pods to Royal Australian Air Force

BizTUCSONApril 21, 2026
1 minute read

Raytheon, an RTX business, has delivered its first Next Generation Jammer pods to the Royal Australian Air Force.

NGJ is a cooperative development and production program with the Royal Australian Air Force. It is an airborne electronic attack system containing active electronically scanned arrays that radiate in the mid-band frequency range. By disrupting enemy radars and communication systems, NGJ enables aircrew to remain undetected while airborne, allowing them to execute their missions with greater safety and effectiveness.

“This delivery marks a significant milestone in our collaborative efforts with the U.S. Navy and RAAF on NGJ,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “This advanced technology will greatly enhance RAAF’s electronic warfare capabilities, safeguarding vital assets on its aircraft and more effectively neutralizing adversary technologies across a wide range of missions.”

Raytheon has been partnering with the U.S. Navy and RAAF since the inception of the NGJ program. This first delivery of shipsets occurred ahead of schedule in September 2025, with future deliveries continuing through 2026. Raytheon is also providing on-site deployment and maintenance support in Australia to help support operational and mission readiness.

Photo courtesy Raytheon
BizTUCSONApril 21, 2026
1 minute read
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