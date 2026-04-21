Alison Flynn Gaffney Named New Chair of The Chamber of Southern Arizona

The Chamber of Southern Arizona has announced that Alison Flynn Gaffney, CEO of Banner – University Medicine Tucson, will become chair of The Chamber’s board of directors starting July 1, 2026.

Gaffney oversees more than 8,000 employees at Banner – University Medical Center Tucson and Banner – University Medical Center South, as well as Diamond Children’s Medical Center and 28 clinics in Tucson and surrounding communities. The hospitals and services under her purview have received numerous accolades, including US News & World Report naming Banner – University Medical Center Tucson the No. 4 hospital in Arizona and No. 1 hospital in Tucson for the second consecutive year.

“Susan Gray did a tremendous job, and I am excited to continue the momentum she helped build. The Chamber is a strong organization, and I look forward to contributing to its mission to help our communities and businesses flourish,” Gaffney said.

“I am immensely proud of the work over the last two years. With The Chamber of Southern Arizona, we have created a new powerhouse organization driving sustainable economic growth and job creation by uniting business advocacy and economic development strategies to foster a thriving business ecosystem,” said Susan Gray, CEO of Tucson Electric Power and current board chair. “I am honored to turn the reins over to a very capable and distinguished community leader of Alison’s stature. I know Alison’s leadership will take us even further.”

“We’re excited to welcome Alison as chair. We’re at a critical juncture where regionalism, competitiveness and leveraging our region’s strengths for economic development success are top focus areas. Her perspective and leadership will be valuable,” said Joe Snell, president and CEO of The Chamber of Southern Arizona. “We also thank Susan Gray for her incredible guidance and stewardship through the merger of Sun Corridor Inc. and the Tucson Metro Chamber last year.”

The Chamber also announces the following new members to the board of directors:

Jose Arias, VP, Business Banking, First Citizens Bank

Marco Melancon, General Manager, Bombardier Aviation Tucson Service Center

Gen. Robin Rand (ret), President and CEO, Kyl Institute for National Security

The Chamber of Southern Arizona convenes the region’s top leadership to ensure our competitiveness and address our future economy. Representing 85,000 employees, key leaders from the private sector, governments, nonprofits and academia market the region as a business center and lead the region’s efforts on advocacy and public policy.

Photo by Chris Mooney