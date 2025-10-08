Raytheon Delivers 500th ESSM Block 2 Missile to U.S. Navy

Raytheon, an RTX business, has delivered its 500th ESSM Block 2 missile to the U.S. Navy. The company is investing in infrastructure and material to continue deliveries, with plans to nearly double production rates by June 2026.

ESSM Block 2 is an advanced surface-to-air missile that has proven effective against a variety of air and sea-surface threats. It features an upgraded guidance system with a dual-mode active and semi-active radar seeker, increased maneuverability, and improved performance over its Block 1 predecessor.

“ESSM plays a crucial role in helping to ensure both ship self-defense and local area defense for U.S. and allied navies around the globe,” said Barbara Borgonovi, president of Naval Power at Raytheon. “The continued delivery of this capability is a testament to the strong partnerships and shared commitment among our team, our customers, and our allied nations to equip our servicemen and women with the best defense solutions.”

ESSM is managed by the NATO SEASPARROW Consortium composed of 12 nations: Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Greece, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Turkey and the United States.

The consortium is NATO’s largest and most successful cooperative weapons project and represents over 50 years of international military-industrial cooperation.