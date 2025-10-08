Aviation Tour Highlights Pima County’s Talent Pipeline Efforts



As Pima County Economic Development and the Pima County School Superintendent’s Office continue to build the pipeline of talent interested in careers as aviation mechanics, building stronger relationships with the local companies is key.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industrial Regional Jet Aviation Group hosted a tour on Sept. 30 at its Tucson Service Center adjacent to Tucson International Airport that employs about 280 people to showcase its work.

Leadership from the corporate office and the local MHI RJ team met with PCECD, PCSSO and representatives from The Chamber of Southern Arizona to discuss how to continue to strengthen the aviation industry in Tucson and keep growing its footprint —together.

Some of the ideas for engaging with high school students included general tours of facilities, curriculum-connected tours, hands-on experience, job shadows and a potential aviation summer camp/summer externships.