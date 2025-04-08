Paragon Space Development Corporation Announces Nina Grigsby as New CFO

Paragon Space Development Corporation® has announced Nina Grigsby as its new CFO. She will lead Paragon’s finance team and report to Paragon President & CEO Grant Anderson.

Grigsby possesses over 20 years of financial leadership experience, with considerable tenure across multiple organizations handling a cross-spectrum range of financial and accounting responsibilities. At Paragon, she will be in charge of numerous financial duties, to include advising company leadership on key financial issues and ensuring business health through experience-based financial approaches, systems, and practices.

“We are more than overjoyed to have Nina onboard with Paragon. She is highly accomplished with a deep background ensuring that organizations are in top financial shape and are run in a streamlined and fiscally transparent way,” said Anderson. “Her record of accomplishment is a proud one, with a clear emphasis on ensuring every penny is spent wisely, that company decisions keep financial performance front-and-center, and that all accounting records and procedures are meticulously maintained and followed. On behalf of the executive team and the board of directors, I am very excited to have Nina in our ranks at Paragon!”

Before joining Paragon, Grigsby’s robust career includes serving as CFO of The District Communications Group in Washington D.C,. director of business operations at NewWave Telecom & Technologies, Inc., CFO of Mitigation Technologies in Maryland, as well as in other strategic business development, controller and consulting roles in numerous other companies and institutions.

“I am very much looking forward to being part of Paragon – a company with a reputation for excellence, high credibility in government, and on the cutting edge of an array of increasingly important scientific and technological frontiers for our nation. This is an exciting time for Paragon, especially given the growth and importance of America’s and the world’s space industrial economy. I can’t wait to get to work!” said Grigsby.

“We are honored to have Nina as part of our Paragon family and know that she will add an immeasurable degree of sharpness, dedication, and vital accounting expertise to our operations. Whether we’re talking about contract negotiations, fiscal compliance, accurate budgeting, managing costs, or finding opportunities to attract or generate capital, Nina has precisely what we need to move forward in a sound and successful way. We’re glad she’s on our team!” said Ron Sable, chairman of Paragon’s board of directors.

Paragon has been pioneering on the forefront of systems designed for extreme environments in sea, land, air, and space for more than 30 years. Paragon has a successful history of providing design, analysis and/or hardware on every United States human space program of record since 1999. Since then, Paragon has grown in personnel, design, analysis, manufacturing, and operational capabilities to support the most current and forward-leaning civil and commercial space programs anywhere in the world.