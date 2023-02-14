R&A CPAs Wins ClearlyRated’s 2023 Best of Accounting Award for Service Excellence

R&A CPAs, one of the Southern Arizona’s leading public accounting and advisory firms, announced that it won the Best of Accounting Award for providing superior service to clients; one of just 44 accounting firms across the U.S. to achieve this distinction. ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients.

On average, clients of 2022 Best of Accounting winners are 70% more likely to be satisfied than those who work with non-winning firms. R&A received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 90.4% of clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 50% in 2022. The firm’s 86.4% Net Promoter© Score was more than double the industry average of 39% in 2022.

“This is R&A’s third consecutive year being named Best of Accounting by ClearlyRated. Every member of the R&A team is committed to providing outstanding service to our clients,” said R&A CPAs CEO and Managing Partner Thomas K. Furrier. “All of us are proud and honored to be recognized by our clients in this way.”

“I am pleased to introduce the 2023 Best of Accounting winners alongside their validated service ratings on ClearlyRated.com,” said ClearlyRated CEO Eric Gregg. “These firms have demonstrated a remarkable commitment to delivering amazing experiences, despite another year of upheaval and macroeconomic uncertainty. Hats off to these service leaders – it’s truly an honor to recognize and celebrate their achievements.”