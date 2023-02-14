NOVA Home Loans Presents $150,000 to Four Nonprofits

NOVA Home Loans teamed up with Reid Park Zoo, Tucson Botanical Gardens and local artist Pen Macias to donate a total of $150,000 to four Southern Arizona nonprofits through its “Where We Call Home” giving campaign.The campaign sought to celebrate the people and places where Tucsonans call home by championing a local artist, nonprofits, locations and patrons to join NOVA as it gave back.

NOVA commissioned Macias (The Desert Pen) to paint two 8ftx8ft Tucson-centric murals: one of a Gila monster was placed at Reid Park Zoo, while one of a cityscape and wildflowers was located at the Botanical Gardens.

Community members were invited to participate in the campaign by posting a picture of the art and tagging NOVA Home Loans on Instagram or Facebook. NOVA then donated $25 per post to the nonprofits up to $150,000. Nonprofit check recipients included Reid Park Zoo ($10,000), Boys & Girls Club of Tucson ($75,000), Youth on their Own ($42,500) and Habitat for Humanity ($32,500).

“It’s like a dream to have my artwork at the zoo and the Botanical Gardens,” Macias said. “NOVA Home Loans is just so enthusiastic about art. …I think what’s really cool is, everybody wins. They’re like, ‘We want to support the community. We want to generate some excitement in the community and we want to support art.’ So, how cool is that?”

NOVA Home Loans has a long history of supporting and giving back to the Tucson community. This has been fundamental to its culture and one of its core values since its founding over 40 years ago.

“Giving back to the community is a core value of NOVA. We are thrilled and thankful for the opportunity to show our support for these community partners. Every day they make an incredible impact in the lives of the individuals and families they serve,” said Nathan Baker, VP of marketing and product.

Just recently, in 2021, NOVA donated $180,000 to Tucson nonprofits. Over 20 years ago, NOVA started the annual Miracle en el Barrio, the holiday toy giveaway that helps ensure children in the Tucson community receive a holiday gift. In 2015, NOVA brought college football bowl games back to Tucson with the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

NOVA sponsors many local youth sports leagues and school teams. It’s a sponsor of University of Arizona athletics, the Tucson Sugar Skulls, and the Tour de Tucson. NOVA supports the Tucson Botanical Gardens, Tucson Jazz Festival and many other organizations and cultural events year-round.