2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Announces Pro Commitments

Tournament Chairman JV Nyman has announced the latest round of player commitments to the 2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, set to be played at Omni Tucson National Resort’s Catalina Course, Mar. 3-5.

Miguel Angel Jimenez will return to defend his 2022 title against 2020 Cologuard Classic champion Bernhard Langer, 2018 tournament champion Steve Stricker, University of Arizona alum Jim Furyk, World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els, and Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly. Other past tournament champions currently in the field include Marco Dawson (2015), Woody Austin (2016), Tom Lehman (2017), Mark O’Meara (2019), and Kevin Sutherland (2021). First-time Cologuard Classic participants include PGA TOUR Champions rookies Justin Leonard and Notah Begay III.

The 2023 Cologuard Classic will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner.  PGA TOUR Champions golfers have until Feb. 24 to commit to play in the Cologuard Classic. Therefore, the field will continue to change as players with higher priority rankings commit to play in the tournament. 

Alpha Field List
2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences
As of 2/14/2023

Allen, Michael  

Allenby, Robert  

Ames, Stephen  

Andrade, Billy  

Appleby, Stuart  

Austin, Woody  

Barron, Doug  

Begay III, Notah  

Bertsch, Shane  

Broadhurst, Paul  

Cejka, Alex  

Choi, K.J.  

Clarke, Darren  

Cooper, Brian  

Dawson, Marco  

DiMarco, Chris  

Duke, Ken  

Durant, Joe  

Duval, David  

Els, Ernie  

Estes, Bob  

Flesch, Steve  

Frost, David  

Funk, Fred  

Furyk, Jim  

Goosen, Retief  

Goydos, Paul  

Green, Richard  

Herron, Tim  

Huston, John  

Jaidee, Thongchai  

Janzen, Lee  

Jiménez, Miguel Angel  

Jobe, Brandt  

Jones, Steve  

Karlsson, Robert  

Kelly, Jerry  

Labritz, Rob  

Langer, Bernhard  

Lehman, Tom  

Leonard, Justin  

Lyle, Sandy  

Maggert, Jeff  

Mayfair, Billy  

McCarron, Scott  

McKenzie, David  

Mediate, Rocco  

Montgomerie, Colin  

O’Meara, Mark  

O’Neal, Timothy  

Pampling, Rod  

Parel, Scott  

Pavin, Corey  

Pernice Jr., Tom  

Petrovic, Tim  

Quigley, Brett  

Sauers, Gene  

Senden, John  

Short, Jr., Wes  

Sluman, Jeff  

Stankowski, Paul  

Stricker, Steve  

Sutherland, Kevin  

Toms, David  

Triplett, Kirk  

Verplank, Scott  

Waldorf, Duffy  

Weir, Mike  

Yang, Y.E.  

“With the tournament just three weeks away, the field is really beginning to take shape,” said Nyman. “The latest round of commitments includes some of the most recognizable and fan-favorite players on the PGA TOUR Champions. We’ll be announcing more commitments as well as sponsor exemptions as we move closer to the event.”

Cologuard Classic tickets and hospitality packages are now on sale on the tournament’s website,  www.CologuardClassic.com  for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 3 – 5). Admission to the second round of the tournament on Mar. 4, includes admission to the golf tournament and the evening Cologuard Classic Military Tribute Concert sponsored by DM50, Tucson Appliance Company and HSL Properties, featuring country music artists Chase Rise and Chayce Beckham.          

