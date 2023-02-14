2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Announces Pro Commitments

Tournament Chairman JV Nyman has announced the latest round of player commitments to the 2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences, set to be played at Omni Tucson National Resort’s Catalina Course, Mar. 3-5.

Miguel Angel Jimenez will return to defend his 2022 title against 2020 Cologuard Classic champion Bernhard Langer, 2018 tournament champion Steve Stricker, University of Arizona alum Jim Furyk, World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els, and Cologuard ambassador Jerry Kelly. Other past tournament champions currently in the field include Marco Dawson (2015), Woody Austin (2016), Tom Lehman (2017), Mark O’Meara (2019), and Kevin Sutherland (2021). First-time Cologuard Classic participants include PGA TOUR Champions rookies Justin Leonard and Notah Begay III.

The 2023 Cologuard Classic will feature a 78-player field competing for a $2.2 million purse, with $330,000 to the winner. PGA TOUR Champions golfers have until Feb. 24 to commit to play in the Cologuard Classic. Therefore, the field will continue to change as players with higher priority rankings commit to play in the tournament.

Alpha Field List

2023 Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences

As of 2/14/2023

Allen, Michael

Allenby, Robert

Ames, Stephen

Andrade, Billy

Appleby, Stuart

Austin, Woody

Barron, Doug

Begay III, Notah

Bertsch, Shane

Broadhurst, Paul

Cejka, Alex

Choi, K.J.

Clarke, Darren

Cooper, Brian

Dawson, Marco

DiMarco, Chris

Duke, Ken

Durant, Joe

Duval, David

Els, Ernie

Estes, Bob

Flesch, Steve

Frost, David

Funk, Fred

Furyk, Jim

Goosen, Retief

Goydos, Paul

Green, Richard

Herron, Tim

Huston, John

Jaidee, Thongchai

Janzen, Lee

Jiménez, Miguel Angel

Jobe, Brandt

Jones, Steve

Karlsson, Robert

Kelly, Jerry

Labritz, Rob

Langer, Bernhard

Lehman, Tom

Leonard, Justin

Lyle, Sandy

Maggert, Jeff

Mayfair, Billy

McCarron, Scott

McKenzie, David

Mediate, Rocco

Montgomerie, Colin

O’Meara, Mark

O’Neal, Timothy

Pampling, Rod

Parel, Scott

Pavin, Corey

Pernice Jr., Tom

Petrovic, Tim

Quigley, Brett

Sauers, Gene

Senden, John

Short, Jr., Wes

Sluman, Jeff

Stankowski, Paul

Stricker, Steve

Sutherland, Kevin

Toms, David

Triplett, Kirk

Verplank, Scott

Waldorf, Duffy

Weir, Mike

Yang, Y.E.

“With the tournament just three weeks away, the field is really beginning to take shape,” said Nyman. “The latest round of commitments includes some of the most recognizable and fan-favorite players on the PGA TOUR Champions. We’ll be announcing more commitments as well as sponsor exemptions as we move closer to the event.”

Cologuard Classic tickets and hospitality packages are now on sale on the tournament’s website, www.CologuardClassic.com for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (March 3 – 5). Admission to the second round of the tournament on Mar. 4, includes admission to the golf tournament and the evening Cologuard Classic Military Tribute Concert sponsored by DM50, Tucson Appliance Company and HSL Properties, featuring country music artists Chase Rise and Chayce Beckham.