Mount Lemmon Project Adds More Parking to Popular Destination

Finding a place to park in Summerhaven is a little easier now thanks to a recently completed project undertaken by the Pima County Transportation Department in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration and Coronado National Forest.

Visitors to Mount Lemmon can now enjoy a new paved parking lot with 75 spaces as well as 21 additional spaces along Sabino Canyon Park Road.

More parking has been a frequent request from visitors, especially on busy summer holiday weekends when circling the town looking for legal parking is as much a rite of passage as the drive up the mountain. Visitors also will benefit from a smoother roadway, since the project included about a half mile of asphalt surface restoration.

Additional amenities include a kiosk with information about the Arizona Trail and a five-foot-wide pathway as part of the Arizona Trail bypass.

The improvements are expected to increase pedestrian access and enhance safety at the popular Marshall Gulch trailhead.

General Hitchcock Highway has also had recent improvements by the Transportation Department, including repainted lane lines, crosswalks and stop lines, from the base of the mountain to Summerhaven and Ski Valley.

“Not only will these enhancements help reduce congestion, but they will also make it easier and safer for visitors to enjoy one of Pima County’s favorite outdoor destinations,” said Pima County Transportation Department Director Kathryn Skinner.

“As we continue to experience plenty of warm days this summer, now is the perfect time to take a trip up to Mount Lemmon and enjoy the cooler weather.”

Image courtesy Pima County Transportation Department