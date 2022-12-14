Hughes Federal Credit Union Helps Raise $27,500 for Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona

Hughes Federal Credit Union recently partnered with the Girl Scouts of Southern Arizona in an “Over the Edge” fundraising campaign. The effort, supported by many great local companies, raised over $82,000 for educational programs for girls experiencing poverty, who are in foster care or have been impacted by incarceration.

Supporting GSSA’s fundraiser is one of “70 Acts of Kindness” the credit union is completing this year in recognition of its 70th anniversary.

As a part of the campaign, Hughes VP of Information Technology Rich Griesser, and his daughter Brenna raised funds by rappelling down one of Tucson’s tallest buildings descending 17 stories in support of the local youth organization. More than 60 people participated in the event raising $1,000 each.

“We’re a big Girl Scout family,” said Griesser, whose wife works for the organization and daughter is a member. “I am always motivated to help the Southern Arizona Girl Scouts in whatever capacity I can. They are a tremendous organization with great leadership and culture. I am keenly interested in their STEM programs and am always looking for ways to encourage girls and young women to enter the technology fields. I truly believe that women in tech can and will change the world.”

Since 2011, Hughes has donated $27,500 as a proud corporate sponsor of the local Girl Scout Council.

Launched in January 2022, Hughes’ “70 Acts of Kindness” campaign has supported over 70 local organizations and causes, donating more than $117,000 dollars.