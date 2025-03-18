Pima Federal Credit Union Receives Regulatory Approval to Acquire Republic Bank of Arizona

Pima Federal Credit Union (“Pima Federal”) is pleased to announce that it has received regulatory approval to acquire Republic Bank of Arizona (“Republic Bank”). The acquisition is scheduled to close on May 2, 2025, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to expanding their services.

With combined total assets of $1.5 billion, this strategic acquisition will enable Pima Federal to offer an enhanced suite of financial products and services, ensuring that members have access to comprehensive solutions tailored to their needs. This integration will also strengthen market presence and allow them to leverage the combined expertise and resources of both institutions.

“We are delighted to receive regulatory approval for the acquisition of Republic Bank of Arizona” said Eric Renaud, President & CEO of Pima Federal. “This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for our organization. By combining our strengths with those of Republic Bank, we are prepared to deliver even greater value to our members and communities. We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition and we look forward to welcoming Republic Bank’s customers and employees into the Pima Federal community.”



Linda Kennedy, Chair of the Board of Directors, added, “This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision and commitment to growth. We are excited about the opportunities it brings and look forward to serving our members with enhanced capabilities”.

The acquisition process will be completed over the coming months, with a focus on ensuring a seamless transition for all customers and employees. Pima Federal is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of service and support throughout this period.

About Pima Federal Credit Union

Pima Federal Credit Union has been serving the Greater Tucson community since 1951 as a not-for-profit cooperative. The credit union now has ten branches within Pima, Apache, Navajo and Yuma counties and proudly serves over 68,000 members. As a credit union, earnings are returned to its membership through market-leading interest rates and lower service fees. Pima Federal is committed to providing the highest possible value by offering relevant products and services, the latest in technology features, and superior personal service. The credit union is dedicated to helping community members reach their dreams of homeownership, start their own business, and achieve their personal financial goals. To learn more, visit www.pimafederal.org. Federally Insured by NCUA.