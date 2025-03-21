Greater Tucson Leadership’s 72nd Annual Community Impact Awards is on Friday, April 11th, at Casino Del Sol Resort!

Celebrate Tucson’s top leaders at our signature event honoring individuals who inspire and shape our community. This year’s awards include the Tucson Man and Woman of the Year, the Founders Award for lifetime achievement, and the GTL Alumni Excellence Award. Event proceeds support GTL’s mission to develop Tucson’s future leaders. 

GTL sponsorship opportunities and congratulatory tribute ad deadline is on March 26th

Tables and tickets RSVPs are due by April 4th, 2025.

This year’s 2024 Community Impact Award honorees are:

🌟 Founders Award: Jonathan Rothschild, Former Mayor of Tucson

🌟 Woman of the Year: Calline Sanchez, IBM

🌟 Man of the Year: Ted Maxwell, Southern Arizona Leadership Council

🌟 GTL Alumni Excellence: Paloma Santiago, Junior Achievement of Arizona

 View sponsor opportunities, honoree tribute ads, and purchase tickets HERE.

