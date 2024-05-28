Pima Federal and RBAZ Bancorp, Inc. Announce Acquisition Agreement for Republic Bank of Arizona.

Pima Federal Credit Union (“Pima”) and RBAZ Bancorp, Inc.(OTCPK: RBAZ) (“RBAZ”), the holding company of Republic Bank of Arizona, an Arizona state bank (“Republic Bank”), announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Pima will purchase substantially all of the assets and assume substantially all of the liabilities of Republic Bank in an all-cash transaction.

Who is Republic Bank?

Republic Bank of Arizona (RBAZ), established in 2007, is a community bank based in Phoenix, Arizona. RBAZ currently operates three full-service branches in the Phoenix metropolitan area and primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses and individuals. RBAZ focuses on providing personalized banking services, including business and personal banking, loans, and treasury management. The bank emphasizes local decision-making, community involvement, and building long-term relationships with its clients.

Why did Pima Federal decide to join forces with RBAZ?

The decision to combine our organizations provides our credit union with the opportunity to enhance our service offerings and expand our reach within the Arizona community. The strategic acquisition allows us to merge the strengths of each organization to provide greater financial resources, a broader range of products and services, and enhanced convenience for our members. RBAZ has been a leader in the commercial lending industry in the Phoenix area, while Pima Federal’s long-standing commitment to offering a full host of consumer products, including loans and mortgages, will provide even more value to our combined membership. RBAZ is a well-positioned financial institution and has similar values, goals, and commitment to member service as Pima Federal. Ultimately, this decision strengthens our commitment to the community and positions us for sustainable growth into the future.

How does this impact my membership with Pima Federal?

Your membership with Pima Federal will remain the same. This acquisition is intended to enhance our service offerings and provide greater convenience for our membership. Our commitment to providing excellent member service remains our top priority and this decision will enable us to better serve your financial needs.

Will our name change?

No. We will continue serving our membership as Pima Federal Credit Union. However, we will consider a name change and/or rebranding in the future to be more inclusive to our broader membership base as we continue to grow in Arizona and beyond.

What is the process and timeline?

The approval process is expected to take at least 6 months. Once fully approved, a plan will be established to fully integrate the two organizations which can take up to 12 months.