Pima County Program to Help Grow Regional Supply Chains with Mexico

Pima County is advancing international business opportunities through its Pima Global Supply Chain Index Program, a cross-border initiative developed in partnership with the State of Baja California, Mexico. The program is designed to strengthen regional supply chains by connecting businesses on both sides of the border, creating new pathways for collaboration, investment, and growth.

Through this two-way matchmaking platform, companies can register to identify potential partners, suppliers, and customers, helping to expand market access while increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) in Pima County. The program supports a wide range of industries, including aerospace, aviation, manufacturing, microelectronics, clean energy, logistics, software development, and business services.

“This collaboration between Pima County and Baja California, Mexico is critical to enhancing access to new supply and manufacture chains that help support existing business in our respective regions,” said Pima County Economic Development Director Heath Vescovi-Chiordi. “It also helps to enhance our cultural exchange and to facilitate foreign direct investment across the border into Pima County, and supports our longtime positive trade relationship between the United States and Mexico.”

To build momentum, partners from Baja California will travel to Tucson on April 8, 2026, to host an in-person registration session for interested companies. The event will provide hands-on support for businesses looking to join the index and explore new cross-border opportunities.

With its first cohort of companies already enrolled, Pima County is focused on growing participation and strengthening economic ties with Mexico. This effort reflects a broader commitment to positioning the region as a hub for international trade, innovation, and supply chain integration.

Sign up for PROBAJA’s Capabilities Portfolio.

Photo courtesy Pima County