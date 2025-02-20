Pima County Honors Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum Director with Proclamation

Craig Ivanyi, the recently retired executive director of the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, was recognized by Pima County with a proclamation in his honor on Feb. 18.

Supervisor Adelita Grijalva, Vice Chair District 5, said, “The Pima County Board of Supervisors hereby proclaims Tuesday, February 18, 2025, to be Craig Ivanyi Day, as we recognize and celebrate his career and success in promoting and highlighting the Sonoran Desert and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.”

This distinguished recognition celebrates Ivanyi’s remarkable 41 years of service to the Museum, including nearly 15 years as executive director. His leadership, dedication, and transformative contributions have left a permanent mark on our institution, the community, and the broader field of conservation.

Ivanyi’s last day as executive director was Feb. 7, marking the culmination of a career that began as a volunteer before transitioning into a 40-year tenure as a key member of the museum’s staff. Over the course of his leadership, Ivanyi has guided the museum through significant growth and evolution, ensuring we remain a regional treasure and a globally recognized conservation leader.

Reflecting on his time at the museum, Ivanyi said, “Though I do not take sole credit for the accomplishments during my tenure, I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together as a team. From creating groundbreaking exhibits like the Packrat Playhouse and Spadefoot Splash—an interactive exhibit that uses play to teach about water in the desert, set to open in spring 2026—to advancing conservation and education initiatives like Save Our Saguaros and We Bee Scientists, we have worked to honor the museum’s legacy while evolving to meet the needs of today’s audiences.”

Under Ivanyi’s leadership, the museum earned numerous accolades, including the prestigious IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Services and recognition from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums for innovative exhibits. His tenure was marked by a focus on animal wellbeing, facility and strategic planning, elevating the museum’s commitment to accessibility and belonging for all audiences, and financial resilience. Ivanyi’s efforts to increase reserves and endowments have provided a strong foundation for the Museum’s future, ensuring long-term sustainability.

When asked about the museum’s impact, Ivanyi highlighted its role as a community cornerstone, helping residents and visitors alike learn to live in harmony with the Sonoran Desert. He also underscored its contributions to conservation, including efforts to combat invasive species and protect regional wildlife.

The public recognition by Pima County holds special significance for Ivanyi. “To have my contributions acknowledged at this level is deeply meaningful,” he said. “It validates the work we’ve done together and inspires me to continue supporting the museum’s growth.”